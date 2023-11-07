Forum: Govt engages citizens on national issues in many ways

We thank Mr Rahul Patwardhan for his Forum letter “Conduct citizen surveys through Singpass app” (Nov 2).

Government agencies regularly engage citizens to receive feedback on national policies and issues of concern to them. For instance, the Government’s feedback unit Reach (Reaching everyone for active citizenry @ home) gathers feedback from citizens through multiple channels, from face-to-face engagements such as dialogues, to roving feedback booths called Listening Points and digital channels where we survey citizens through online platforms.

Reach is constantly seeking new ways to engage citizens. It did in fact conduct a few pilot surveys via the Singpass app this year to gather citizens’ feedback on the 2023 Budget and the National Day Rally. The outcome was encouraging, with more than 20,000 responses received per survey.

We have also used GovTech’s gamified crowdsourcing platform, CrowdTaskSG, to conduct a public survey on the effectiveness of crime prevention outreach.

We welcome suggestions on how we can better engage and gather feedback from citizens.

Lim Weilin

Senior Director (Engagement)

Ministry of Communications and Information