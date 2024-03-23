Forum: Give next generation skills to lead the way in field of AI

Public anxieties surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) are on the rise. Fears of job displacement and intellectual property theft mingle with concerns about responsible deployment (AI will not replace you, but it may well change your job, March 12).

To address these anxieties and unlock AI’s full potential, I agree that Singapore needs a fundamental shift in its education system, one that extends beyond technical professions and equips all citizens with the tools to navigate the AI revolution (Follow Finland’s example in educating public about AI, March 18).

Misconceptions about AI abound, even among leaders. Some fear AI is a mere data memoriser, “stealing” ideas. In reality, AI learns and refines patterns from vast data streams, and is constantly evolving.

Others worry about AI hallucinations – outputs that seem real but lack grounding. Researchers are tackling this by making AI reasoning more transparent and using diverse data sets with real-world validation to ensure AI stays rooted in facts.

Understanding these distinctions is crucial for everyone – from lawyers to architects to political leaders. A strong foundation in statistical sciences and computing education empowers citizens to grasp AI’s capabilities and limitations, identify biases in its outputs, and harness AI for innovation across fields.

From legal research to material design to policy optimisation, AI is a powerful tool, and the evolving landscape of generative AI, capable of creating art, music and even code, presents both challenges and opportunities.

This education is not about replacing core human expertise; it’s about fostering a society that collaborates effectively with AI. Imagine a lawyer using AI research to free up time for strategic legal arguments, or an architect using AI to optimise sustainable designs. Even political leaders equipped with an understanding of AI can make informed decisions for the future.

By prioritising statistical sciences and computing education across all disciplines, Singapore can ensure its future workforce, and its leaders, are prepared for the AI revolution, and also actively shaping its direction.

The Ministry of Education should consider a comprehensive review of the core curriculum to equip all students with a strong foundation in these crucial fields.

Let’s equip our next generation with the tools to not just navigate, but also lead the way in the exciting age of AI.

Cheong Tuck Kuan