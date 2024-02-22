Forum: Foster a culture of proactive family planning to boost birth rate

In the light of the Budget 2024 report and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s call urging Singaporeans to prioritise childbirth, it is evident that the pressing concern regarding population growth and family creation goes beyond the festive symbolism (PM Lee urges Singaporeans to have more children and to do so earlier, Feb 9).

Numerous reports and commentaries have highlighted the trend of delayed marriages and family planning, often due to concerns about the costs and effort associated with raising children.

However, starting parenthood later in life comes with costs too. As couples age, parenting can be more challenging, which could lower the probability of having multiple children.

Furthermore, there is also the psychosocial aspect if pregnancy does not materialise, heightening anxiety and pressure as couples race against their biological clock.

Additionally, advanced-age pregnancies carry a higher risk of clinical complications, hence increasing healthcare costs.

Then, there are realities of fertility struggles in Singapore. Couples spend an average of 3.4 years attempting to conceive naturally, compounded by delays in marriage and age-related fertility decline.

Assisted reproduction, or in vitro fertilisation (IVF), is the most common option. However, there lies another obstacle – the foreseeable treatment costs relative to the success rates of IVF pregnancies.

Most Singaporeans and transnational couples will turn to public hospitals, as co-funding is a benefit. However, there is a waiting time, considering their heavy patient load.

As we await a proposed extension of co-funding to private fertility clinics to be duly considered, what other options are available for couples who want to heed the call to start a family earlier? Can private fertility clinics fill the gap and better support couples’ aspirations at a cost that they can afford and the same patient quality?

Notably, IVF may be an option for some, but it is also not the only solution. Understanding one’s fertility status and available options is essential to decide the time to start a family.

By supporting couples and fostering a culture of proactive family planning, we can continue the legacy of a vibrant Singapore, not just with the arrival of “Dragon babies” but many more healthy babies of different zodiac signs.

Timothy Kwan Weng Tim