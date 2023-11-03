Forum: Festive bazaar has outlived its usefulness

I read with interest the report on the Deepavali bazaar (Deepavali bazaar vendors hit by higher rents, drop in footfall; shoppers unhappy about lack of variety, Nov 1).

It is time for the organiser to realise that the products on sale are outdated and there is little value for customers.

Many similar bazaars have sprung up in the heartland all over Singapore and in Little India. There is nothing special at this bazaar in Birch Road that cannot be found elsewhere.

Many festive shoppers already flock to the bazaars across the Causeway, where a bottle of muruku in Johor is half the price here.

Many others have turned to online shopping or ordering from home bakers and getting the goodies delivered, instead of buying the factory-made ones usually sold at bazaars.

There is also a lack of variety on sale, as a lot of the cookies and cakes seem to be no different from the ones found during Chinese New Year and Hari Raya.

The Deepavali bazaar has outlived its usefulness, and it’s time to call it a day. There are enough shops in Little India to cater to the needs of festive shoppers.

Ramesh Ramamirtham