Forum: Fairer to limit car ownership to one per household

I agree that the Government needs to have a policy driven by data and patterns (12% of car-owning households have 2 cars; less than 3% own 3 or more, Nov 30).

But if the 70,000 or so households who own two cars or more were to be restricted to one car per household, it would free up a significant number of certificates of entitlement (COEs) and allow many more households to own a car. It is also likely that COE prices would not be as high.

This might be a fairer car ownership policy for residents in land-scarce Singapore.

Cheong Wing Kiat

