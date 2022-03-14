Forum: Factory staff using running path as smoking point

I am a resident of Woodlands Avenue 5. There is a popular running path for the community that surrounds Woodlands Heights.

But the path has become a smoking point for employees of a nearby factory which has barred them from smoking within 5m of its gate, in effect encouraging them to smoke on the path instead.

As the employees work in shifts, there are people smoking on the path at all hours.

Members of the community who try to exercise there are becoming victims of second-hand smoke.

I wrote to the National Environment Agency, but was told that it is not illegal for the employees to smoke there. I also voiced my concern to my MP at a Meet-the-People Session.

The factory should set up a safe spot within its compound for its employees to smoke. This would resolve the situation.

Tan Bee Ping