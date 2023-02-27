Forum: Expand Bicultural Studies Programme to more schools in Singapore

The Bicultural Studies Programme should be made available to more schools.

This four-year programme is offered in selected secondary schools from Secondary 3 to JC 2 (or equivalent). It lets students better understand China’s history, culture and contemporary developments, as well as international issues involving China.

This programme provides a platform for students to meet like-minded young people who also enjoy the Chinese language. It encourages out-of-the-box thinking.

It is important to learn about different aspects of China’s history while also being open to different viewpoints.

One of the highlights of the Bicultural Studies Programme is the overseas immersion programme.

In 2022, I took part in an online Shanghai immersion programme. My Shanghai buddy Angela and I became fast friends. I hope that many others can also take part in immersion programmes like this.

Please expand this interesting and meaningful programme to more schools so that more students can benefit from it.

Alina Lew Lin Rong, 12,

Primary 6 pupil