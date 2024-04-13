Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Kallang Polyclinic nowhere near Kallang

The name of Kallang Polyclinic, next to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital along Serangoon Road, seems inappropriate. It gives the impression that this polyclinic is in the Kallang area when it is nowhere close.

Polyclinics, like the ones in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Clementi, are typically named after the estate they are in.

Perhaps renaming it “Boon Keng Polyclinic” would better reflect its location near Boon Keng MRT station and Boon Keng Road.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan

Nine-month wait to see eye specialist

Recently, I went to a polyclinic to consult a doctor over some floaters in my eye.

The doctor suggested I see a specialist, and the polyclinic referred me to the Singapore National Eye Centre.

The earliest appointment is in January 2025, a nine-month wait. I am not sure if this is the normal waiting time or if there is a shortage of eye doctors at the centre.

Perhaps the eye centre can outsource some of its workload to the private sector to reduce the long waiting time.

Lim Soon Heng

Worth having timer displays for drivers

I agree with the Forum letter “Can traffic lights at junctions come with timer displays?” (April 10).

Introducing countdown timers at traffic junctions could help drivers make informed decisions and reduce incidents in which drivers suddenly jam on the brakes, which may cause accidents.

Many countries have successfully implemented countdown traffic systems, and it is high time Singapore followed suit as it could potentially save lives.

Keith Wong