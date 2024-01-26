Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Study Taiwan’s EasyCard system

I refer to the report “LTA shelves plan to replace older public transport payment cards with SimplyGo by June” (Jan 22). Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat cited London and Hong Kong’s use of account-based transit cards that do not display fare deductions and card balances.

Taiwan’s EasyCard is also linked to an app where people can top up their cards online, check their travel history and de-link the card to protect their card balance in case of loss. Card deductions and balances are also displayed on fare readers. The EasyCard can last 20 years, as opposed to the ez-link card’s five years.

The authorities should study this account-based system and improve the lifespan of physical cards rolled out in the future. This would address commuters’ concerns over correct fare deductions and low card balances, and reduce plastic waste and administrative work that come with card replacement.

Elsa Wan

Hire part-time doctors to keep polyclinics open longer

Kudos to Mr Lim Chong Leong for his suggestion (Can polyclinics open 24 hours to take the load off A&E departments?, Jan 24). His idea should be further explored.

As it is not feasible to open all polyclinics around the clock, those selected to stay open longer could be where the population is dense.

Retired doctors or those who have left the profession could be employed on a part-time basis, and locum doctors, who are employed in private clinics to cover doctors on leave, could also be considered.

Heng Cho Choon

Daily checks for polyclinic slots not ideal

I visited Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic recently. The doctor directed me to make a follow-up appointment. At the counter, I and many patients were told that all appointment slots for the next few months were fully booked.

The only way for us to get an appointment in a few months was to use the HealthHub app or to call every day and hope there would be slots available on the day itself due to cancellations.

This is an unsatisfactory state of affairs as patients would not be able to plan and make the necessary work or other arrangements to visit the polyclinic.

Wen Khai Meng