Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Make SkillsFuture Credit transferable

I would like to suggest a potential enhancement to the SkillsFuture Credit scheme (Only ‘small minority’ of S’poreans have used up SkillsFuture credit, even as more attend training, Jan 10).

It was reported that mature mid-career Singaporeans could receive a substantial top-up of SkillsFuture Credit. Can credits be replenished for those who have used their existing credits? The Government should also explore allowing the transfer of unused SkillsFuture Credits to family members.

Gwendolen Lim Jing Yun

Let joint account holders buy Treasury bills

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the banks have made it easy for people to buy Singapore Treasury bills.

It would be beneficial if they could enhance the system to allow joint Central Depository (CDP) account holders to buy Treasury bills as joint beneficiaries.

This would be useful for people who need to put funds in joint accounts, to buy Treasury bills and put them in a joint CDP account.

Sum Siew Tak

Stop mailing out annual reports

My household received copies of annual report booklets consisting of hundreds of pages from a sharelisted company. Every shareholder with the same address received this in duplication.

This is a waste of resources and adds to the carbon footprint. Some sharelisted companies ask shareholders if they would like to receive copies of annual reports.

Resources saved could be better channelled to shareholders in the form of more dividends.

Tan Keong Boon