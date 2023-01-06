Forum: Excerpts

Install barriers at checkpoint

I propose that physical barriers be installed at Woodlands Checkpoint to prevent queue-cutting and improve traffic flow.

Barriers would also have environmental benefits by reducing the need for sudden lane changes and braking, which can lead to higher fuel consumption and emissions.

Daniel Tan Jia Hao

Use of proxy not straightforward

Singapore has come a long way since it embarked on its Smart Nation journey, but digitalisation is still far from being inclusive, seamless and personalised for all.

People who are unable to access digital services can appoint a proxy to help them withdraw their GST Voucher payout at a bank. However, the process to verify a proxy’s identity is manual and time-consuming, and the instructions that come with the letter are not clear.

Gan Chee Wee

Lack of info on fixed deposit charges

I was recently considering a three-month fixed deposit at a bank, as the interest rates now are attractive.

However, when I asked about premature withdrawal charges, I was told that I would be able to know how much they were only after I signed up and checked the system, which would dynamically calculate the charges based on principal amount, tenure, interest rate and so on.

Many people may be signing up for fixed deposits without adequate information.

Chan Wei