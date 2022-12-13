Forum: Every mother worries about national service, but knows what the sacrifice is for

I have two young sons. When I read the news about firefighter Edward H. Go, I cried.

As parents, we would do anything for our children, in the hope that they will not suffer hardship and will do better in life than us.

But national service (NS) is something that our sons have to go through on their own.

Every mother has fears and worries for her son during NS, but we all know what the sacrifice is for. It is to protect this place we call home, and keep Singapore safe and peaceful.

To all who are serving and protecting our nation, I thank you for all you are doing, and hope you will stay brave and strong. I am proud to have sons who will join your ranks some day, and applaud the bravery and sacrifices that many have made.

Wan Jia Ling