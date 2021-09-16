Forum: Event featuring two great Asian writers timely

As part of celebrations to mark the centennial of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi, the Centre for Singapore Tamil Culture and the National Library Board organised a discussion recently on two great Asian writers.

It was a different and enjoyable event that featured Tamil writer Sithuraj Ponraj talking about Bharathi and Professor Chua Soo Pong talking about Chinese poet Lu Xun.

The discussion focused on the similarities between two of Asia's greatest poets of the 20th century, in their writings and the themes they covered, which transcended language, race and culture.

And it was timely and relevant when we are now talking about the fault lines showing up in society today.

Kudos to the team for arranging such an excellent and meaningful session.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar