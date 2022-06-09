Forum: Erroneous audited accounts must be investigated, removed from archives and refiled

I refer to the article "Signs of corporate trouble and the costs of misconduct" (June 2).

When a complainant informs the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) that erroneous audited accounts had been filed, and Acra concludes that to be the case, it should ensure that the erroneous accounts are removed, corrected and refiled, and not let the same erroneous accounts remain uncorrected in the archives.

At the same time, Acra should start an investigation into the public accountant who had signed the erroneous audited accounts, and not wait for a separate complaint to be lodged.

Cheong Wing Kiat