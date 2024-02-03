Forum: Employers strongly encouraged to adopt guidelines on workplace fatigue

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) thanks Mr Edwin Han Ruiguang for his letter “Ensure workers are well rested as construction works rev up” (Jan 31).

We fully agree that fatigue management is critical to construction workers’ safety. Fatigue impacts the mental concentration, alertness and physical stamina of construction workers and makes them more vulnerable to workplace incidents.

MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health Council have issued guidelines for employers on workplace fatigue. These include ensuring adequate rest time in work schedules, improving the work environment to enhance mental focus for critical tasks, and implementing job rotations and job redesign to minimise fatigue.

It is difficult to strictly mandate these guidelines for all jobs in the construction sector, given the variety of work environments. But we strongly encourage employers to adapt and adopt these guidelines, where appropriate.

Beyond guidelines and regulations, the effectiveness of fatigue management measures is ultimately dependent on employers fostering a strong and positive culture of workplace safety.

Employers in the construction industry must indeed put extra focus on workplace safety, particularly at a time when the sector is ramping up activity significantly. Every worker’s life matters.

Jaime Lim

Director, Occupational Safety and Health Specialists Department

Ministry of Manpower