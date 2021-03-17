Forum: Eight weeks' jail for toothbrush incident seems excessive

I was perturbed to learn that a maid who left a toothbrush in a two-year-old's mouth while her back was turned to him was sentenced to eight weeks' jail for performing a negligent act (Maid jailed for negligent act leading to toothbrush stuck in kid's throat, March 10).

The maid lost momentary focus and attentiveness when she attempted to find the shower head. This could happen to anyone, including the child's parents. There was no wilfulness involved.

That she had worked for the family for about four years would imply that her performance was not found wanting.

Looking after a young child is very demanding and, where possible, employers should not leave it entirely to the maid, as she may not be sufficiently equipped with the skills to do so.

Employers expect a maid to be flawless in discharging her duties, but accidents can happen if she tries to multi-task and work fast to meet her employer's expectations.

Considering the circumstances, eight weeks' jail seems excessive.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan