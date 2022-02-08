Forum: Don't rush to ease Covid-19 measures; think of healthcare workers' welfare

I read with concern the views of several experts that Singapore is in a position to ease some of its Covid-19 measures (Singapore in strong position to ease Covid-19 restrictions further, say some experts, Feb 4).

Healthcare personnel in Singapore are exhausted, physically and mentally.

Even if the easing of restrictions would boost the economy, this should not come at the cost of healthcare personnel having to fear a surge in cases.

I can bear with the small inconvenience of wearing a mask when I think of the healthcare personnel caring for patients while wearing restrictive personal protective equipment for 12 hours or more every day.

I accept not being able to visit family and friends unnecessarily when I think of the foreign healthcare personnel who have not been able to see their own families for at least two years.

Singapore cannot afford to have mass resignations of healthcare personnel as a result of policy changes that do not seem to take their plight into consideration.

I hope that the authorities will exercise caution when considering the easing of measures.

Once measures are lifted, it would be psychologically difficult for people to accept re-imposed restrictions should the situation get worse.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee