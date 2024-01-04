Forum: Doctor’s exceptional care of mum a source of comfort for family

In May 2023, my mother was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome and placed under the care of Dr Martin Lee from the National University Hospital.

Her medical journey has been marked by his exceptional care and dedication.

I want to convey my appreciation for Dr Lee’s outstanding commitment to my mother’s well-being. Despite being on hospitalisation leave, he arranged teleconsultations with her to follow up on her kidney condition.

His expertise and compassionate approach have been a source of comfort and confidence for our family during this challenging period, and my mother’s kidney condition has significantly improved.

Tan Ai Ling