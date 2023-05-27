Forum: Do more to curb growing bird nuisance

The number of birds in Singapore has been rising in recent years and this is causing a lot of problems for both residents and the environment.

The fowl population in Singapore has increased significantly due to various reasons such as feeding by residents, dumping of food waste and improper disposal of leftover food.

This has led to more pigeons, crows and other birds that are scavengers feeding on leftover food.

The increased fowl population creates an unhygienic environment and poses a health risk to residents.

The birds carry parasites and diseases that can be transmitted to humans through their droppings and feathers. This can lead to health issues such as respiratory problems, allergies and infections.

Moreover, the birds cause damage to public and private property by nesting in buildings, leaving their droppings on cars and buildings, and causing noise pollution.

They are also a nuisance to residents as they hinder their daily activities.

It is crucial that we take action to control the fowl population in Singapore.

This can be done by teaching residents to dispose of food waste properly, providing bird-proof bins and containers, and fining those who feed the birds.

The authorities should also take steps to reduce the fowl population by implementing humane methods such as egg oiling, culling and sterilisation.

This will ensure that the bird numbers are kept under control and that residents can live in a clean and healthy environment.

Let us work together to find a solution to this serious problem and create a safe and hygienic environment for all.

Neo Jia Ning