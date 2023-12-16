Forum: Covid-19 medals not the best way to show appreciation to healthcare workers

I refer to the article “Some Covid-19 front-liners selling Resilience Medals; PMO says medals should be handled with respect (Dec 13). Putting aside the intentions of potential buyers, perhaps we should reflect on why these recipients are selling their medals online.

During the pandemic, I worked in the emergency department and Covid-19 isolation wards of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

As a healthcare worker who received the invitation to receive the medal, I view the actions of these sellers as symbolic of a bigger message – medals do not put food on the table; gestures and tokens are of no use if they do not solve one’s basic needs.

Healthcare workers work for the same reason as the rest of the population – to make a living. The altruistic virtues often portrayed about healthcare workers are secondary, which is why nobody works for free.

As a gesture of appreciation, healthcare workers would value feeling heard regarding grievances related to their work hours, pay, rights and protection against abuse.

It is worth noting that cash bonuses were given to healthcare workers during the pandemic, which was well-appreciated. Many of us feel that money and resources could have been better spent on healthcare workers, such as another cash bonus in lieu of the medal and an extravagant appreciation carnival, for example.

Another reason which erodes the value of the medal is the sheer number of recipients. Medals given out by the Prime Minister’s Office, such as the National Day Awards, are usually viewed with honour and prestige.

The PMO website says the Covid-19 Resilience Medal was awarded to 110,365 recipients. In comparison, the Long Service Medal, the next most common award, was given to 3,436 recipients. It is therefore difficult to ascribe the same prestige to the Covid-19 Resilience Medal.

For the above reasons, I did not collect my medal. Perhaps that is why some of those who did decided to put it up for sale – at least for the symbolism if not for monetary gain.

Winston Lee (Dr)