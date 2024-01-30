Forum: Consider having a pool when Outram Sec moves to new premises

I read with interest Deputy Opinion Editor Mubin Saadat’s full-page commentary “Outram Sec: Being relocated is better than being forgotten” (Jan 28).

One of the oldest in Singapore, the school (founded in 1906 during the colonial days and named after Sir James Outram) moved to its existing grounds in York Hill to make way for what was then Outram Park, which later became the Outram Park MRT station.

Out of nothing but pure passion for their alma mater, the Old Outramians’ Association painstakingly ran a funfair and a charity dinner, and sought donations from its members to raise funds to build a swimming pool, which was opened in 1977 in the York Hill school grounds.

My plea is for the Ministry of Education to acknowledge the spirit and warm-heartedness of these old Outramians, and seriously consider providing a similar facility for future young Outramians when the school moves to Sengkang.

Tan Ah Ung