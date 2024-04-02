Forum: Collect waste from landed properties on alternate days to save resources

I am proposing a way to optimise the domestic waste collection system for landed properties that can balance efficiency and waste management.

I suggest transitioning from daily collection to collection on alternate days, with Sundays being rest days.

This would lead to fewer collection trips and potential cost savings.

Neighbouring semi-detached and terrace houses can share a larger dustbin, placed for easy access by both households.

This means fewer bins are needed, which also caters to smaller waste volumes.

To ensure proper waste management and to prevent unpleasant odours, residents can be encouraged to store perishable items in their refrigerators until collection days.

This would minimise the risk of food decay within the bins.

This optimisation plan can lead to cost savings from the reduced collection frequency and shared bins.

If there are significant savings, collection fees may be reduced.

Fewer collection trips equate to lower fuel consumption and emissions.

Residents can adjust their waste management habits to accommodate the alternate-day collection schedule.

I propose piloting the scheme in a small estate to assess its effectiveness and to gather resident feedback.

This pilot will provide valuable data for the scheme to be implemented on a wider scale.

Rodney Tan Wee Hong