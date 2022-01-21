Forum: Cable TV replacement channels don't seem to be of equivalent value

After I signed up for a Singtel TV package, I noticed over the years that many channels have been removed.

Singtel promised each time the channels were removed that they would be replaced with channels of equivalent value.

Last year, I was able to watch Fox Sports. which broadcast the Australian Open and other ATP tennis matches live. Fox Sports channels have since been shut down.

Now, I have mio Sports channels and SPOTV channels which show only delayed or repeat sports matches.

When I called Singtel to ask how I could watch the ongoing Australian Open live, I was told to press one button after another, and ultimately gave up on the bad experience.

Eventually, I signed up with an online service instead.

Who defines what is considered equivalent value? Also, what is the minimum service standard a service provider should meet?

Ng Yong Hwee

