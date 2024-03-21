Forum: Burden of poor air quality exacerbates existing inequalities

As I read about the PM2.5 pollution in “Only 10 countries had healthy air quality in 2023, report finds” (March 19), it struck me that the narrative around this pollution must extend beyond its immediate health impacts.

From a position of privilege, we must address its broader social and economic implications.

Studies have shown that air pollution exacerbates existing inequalities by disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The economic toll of air pollution, including healthcare costs and lost productivity, further exacerbates disparities and perpetuates cycles of poverty.

Addressing the root causes of air pollution requires a multi-faceted approach. This necessitates investment in sustainable infrastructure, access to clean energy alternatives, and policies that prioritise environmental justice and public health.

Fostering international cooperation to tackle transboundary pollution, as highlighted in the report, is crucial for mitigating the global impact of air pollution and advancing collective efforts towards a healthier and more sustainable future.

As some of the most polluted cities are in regions close to us, we should be conscious that air pollution knows no borders.

As a small island nation, Singapore is particularly vulnerable to transboundary pollution, making it imperative for it to engage in international efforts to address this issue collaboratively.

Fiona Ting Zi Ying