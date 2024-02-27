Forum: Be more sympathetic to teachers caught between a rock and a hard place when handling contentious topics

As educators living in multiracial and multi-religious Singapore, teachers are acutely aware of the repercussions and implications of the things they say to their students, more so if the topic is a contentious one (MOE responds to parents’ criticisms on Israel-Hamas lessons, Feb 24).

I believe all teachers want only the best for their students. But unfortunately, many of us, even those with decades of experience, may find ourselves lacking the ability to facilitate discussions on contentious topics such as the ongoing Hamas-Israel war and, to a lesser extent, the Ukraine-Russia war.

I hope Singaporeans and the Ministry of Education (MOE) understand and remember that teachers are not just tools to execute instructions, but also human beings with their own thoughts and opinions who are just trying their best for their students when put in a difficult, if not impossible, situation.

The recent furore over character and citizenship education lessons is one such example.

What options do teachers have? Glossing over such issues on a superficial level and not putting oneself in trouble seems to be the most commonsensical thing to do.

After all, we are also working to earn our keep. And the last thing we want to do as educators is to cast aspersions on another race or religion, or sow mistrust and discord in our young charges. The responsibilities that we are tasked with are immense, and can wear anyone down.

MOE should also understand that teachers are largely left to fend for themselves when parents and other stakeholders start pointing fingers at the education system. Teachers are the biggest and most obvious target for anyone with a bone to pick with the education system, and have been the ones shouldering the blame whenever things go south.

I hope members of the public and MOE will be more sympathetic towards teachers who are caught between a rock and a hard place whenever contentious topics crop up.

More compassion, patience and empathy from all parties would go a long way towards helping all stakeholders better handle such contentious topics, and reducing misunderstandings among the various groups.

We need to tread carefully and be crystal clear in our messaging to our children. They are the future of Singapore.

Chan Whye Shiung