Forum: Are inspections still needed for electric vehicles?

Vehicles are inspected regularly to check their roadworthiness as well as emissions and noise levels.

This helps maintain smooth traffic and safety, and remove smoke-spewing vehicles from the roads.

However, modern cars are better built and meet stringent industry standards. Many car manufacturers offer multi-year warranties and free maintenance. As a result, the cars are well maintained and remain efficient.

As electric vehicles (EVs) grow in popularity, I wonder whether vehicle inspections are still necessary, especially for EVs and cars that are less than five years old.

What inspections would be done on EVs and why would they still be required?

Peter See