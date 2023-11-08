Forum: Approached by people asking for money

Lately, I’ve been coming across people who seem to be foreigners going around asking for money.

On one occasion, a woman approached me in a Sengkang shopping mall. She told me she had just arrived from China and asked me for $10 for expenses as she did not have a job yet.

On another occasion, at a traffic light crossing near Hougang Central, I came across a couple with a baby in a pram.

The woman approached me and, speaking in Mandarin, asked for $10 to buy something for the baby.

I have been approached a few other times and declined to help each time.

We should not make it conducive for foreigners to come to Singapore to ask for money. It is not the right thing to do.

Tan Chai Tuan