Forum: Action taken against 3,800 motorists over idling engines

We refer to Mr Ho San Cheow's letter, "Step up enforcement to curb the problem of idling vehicles" (Oct 21).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) regularly monitors areas where motorists have a higher tendency to idle their vehicle engines for reasons other than traffic conditions, and has installed signs at these areas to remind motorists to switch off their vehicle engines when stationary.

NEA also works with authorised vehicle inspection centres, vehicle fleet operators and the management of schools to raise wider awareness of idling engine regulations and to promote compliance.

Last year, enforcement action was taken against 3,800 motorists for idling engine offences.

We invite members of the public to provide feedback on areas where motorists leave their vehicle engines idling via the online feedback form at www.nea.gov.sg or the myENV application for follow-up investigation.

Cheang Kok Chung

Deputy Director-General Environmental Protection/Group Director (Clean Environment Group)

National Environment Agency