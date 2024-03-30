Forum: A rethink of ‘City in Nature’ concept needed

The Singapore Green Plan 2030 outlines ambitious strategies aimed at transforming the city-state into a “City in Nature”.

These strategies – including the development of nature parks, restoring nature within urban areas, connecting green spaces, and enhancing veterinary care and animal management – reflect the Government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The concept of a “City in Nature” may seem contradictory, given Singapore’s history of rapid urbanisation and deforestation.

Historically, Singapore’s landscape underwent extensive deforestation by the mid-19th century, leaving only isolated patches of greenery on hilltops and steep slopes.

It was not until founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew’s vision for Singapore to be a “garden city” that efforts to restore nature gained momentum.

Thus, nature was retroactively integrated into the city’s urban development, serving as both an identity for residents and a source of national pride.

Despite its densely populated urban environment, Singapore has made remarkable strides in incorporating greenery into its landscape.

The incorporation of green building requirements into legislation, alongside initiatives promoting renewable energy sources, underscores Singapore’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

However, rather than creating a “City in Nature”, Singapore appears to be integrating nature into the city while urbanising at the same time.

Nature in Singapore is being utilised to clean the air and water that we pollute and to benefit our mental health and overall well-being, amid the stresses of urban living such as work, traffic, pollution and social pressures.

Yet, it is essential to recognise that nature possesses intrinsic value independent of human valuation.

We should cultivate an ecological identity, encompassing people as well as the planet’s ecosystems. Damage inflicted on the environment would thus be perceived as harm to oneself, fostering a deep appreciation and reverence for all life forms.

While Singapore’s efforts to incorporate greenery into its urban landscape are commendable, the concept of a “City in Nature” may warrant reconsideration.

Instead, the focus should be on creating a harmonious relationship between urban development and natural ecosystems, recognising the intrinsic value of nature and fostering a sustainable coexistence with the environment.

Luis Antonio Jimenez Vasquez