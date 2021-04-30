COUNTER ANTI-VACCINATION VIEWS

The cases of vaccinated people still being susceptible to Covid-19 unfortunately provide ammunition to those who are not in favour of being vaccinated.

The authorities should counter the negativity on social media by providing details, if any, to show that reinfected people in Singapore actually contract a milder infection as a result of having been vaccinated.

This is what the authorities have been saying.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

REVIEW TICKET POLICY AT ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM

My wife and I wanted to use our SingapoRediscovers vouchers to visit the ArtScience Museum but could not find the option for seniors' tickets.

When I inquired, Marina Bay Sands said the vouchers are applicable only for adult and child tickets.

Other attractions such as Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Madame Tussauds allow the vouchers to be used for seniors' tickets.

I hope Marina Bay Sands' management will review its policy.

Tan Peng Boon

HAVE MORE LIFE BUOYS ALONG SINGAPORE RIVER

It was sad that two men drowned in the Singapore River recently (Two bodies found in Singapore River near Clarke Quay, April 19).

It was reported that one of them was trying to save his friend. If he had found a life buoy nearby, he might still be alive.

I work in the area and I've found there are not many life buoys around.

I hope the authorities will erect more lifebuoy stands for emergency use.

Cheong Teck Eng