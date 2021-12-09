Bouquets: Move to provide care plans for migrant workers a good step

Small businesses and sub-contractors that employ foreign workers often worry about healthcare costs.

But for the thousands of workers who labour in Singapore, healthcare is a very real need.

The upcoming availability of primary care plans to cover migrant workers' healthcare costs allows for a sustainable healthcare service for workers, and at a known cost that employers can budget for (Primary care plans for migrant workers to be available soon, Nov 30).

I applaud the government officials, non-governmental organisations and commercial primary care providers who are working on this. It is a good partnership of public, philanthropic and private sectors.

The matching of this primary care financing scheme with the setting up of the six migrant clinics for the whole of Singapore is a good step forward in handling the complex issue of providing healthcare for migrant workers in Singapore.

Another step that is needed is to review if the present hospitalisation coverage of at least $15,000 a year is sufficient for these workers.

Tan Lai Yong (Dr)