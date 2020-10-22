Forum: Bouquet

Kind passengers' help appreciated

I thank the passengers of bus service 29 from Changi Village to Tampines who came to my aid when I fell off the bus seat onto the floor on Monday. I hit my head and injured my arm and hip.

The incident occurred when the bus captain jammed the brakes to avoid a taxi that had cut into his path.

I hope SBS Transit will look into installing more handrails at seats that face each other, to allow passengers to grab onto something in the event of an emergency.

Sharon Tan Lay Hoon