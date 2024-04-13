Forget boomers v millennials, the next conflict is among millennials themselves

When millennials first emerged, blinking, into the adult world in the 2010s, they quickly bonded over shared adversity. First scarred by a rocky labour market in the aftermath of the financial crisis, they then realised that a decade of hard work and careful saving would no longer translate into home ownership as it had done for their parents.

It was a grim decade, but at least they had one another and were united against a common foe in the shape of the wealthy, home-owning baby boomer generation.