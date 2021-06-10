For Subscribers
For S'pore to thrive, education must move out of its ivory tower
A more collaborative workplace learning model that involves institutions of higher learning, businesses and workers shows how it can be done
The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare a central challenge for both businesses and workers - how to adapt when change is accelerated.
Many suggestions have been offered and debated. We would like to focus on a key one - training, specifically to smash the "ivory tower" model of education that no longer serves businesses or workers well.