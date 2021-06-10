For S'pore to thrive, education must move out of its ivory tower

A more collaborative workplace learning model that involves institutions of higher learning, businesses and workers shows how it can be done

Tan Thiam Soon, Chua Kee Chaing and Arthur Poh
Traditional learning and upskilling at the workplace is failing to keep up with the pace of change needed for Singapore to nurture a nimble workforce.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare a central challenge for both businesses and workers - how to adapt when change is accelerated.

Many suggestions have been offered and debated. We would like to focus on a key one - training, specifically to smash the "ivory tower" model of education that no longer serves businesses or workers well.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 