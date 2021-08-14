Fake news, fake people, real objectives

Wilson Edward's brief moment of Internet fame is a snapshot of the wider narrative war over the origins of the coronavirus

Spare a thought for the diplomats of Switzerland currently posted in China. Instead of going about their duties of representing their country, they spent most of this week feverishly searching for the whereabouts of one of their citizens.

Nor is Mr Wilson Edwards, the person in question, just an ordinary individual. For he is a distinguished biologist, who rose to fame after he wrote on social media about his dismay at how, instead of sticking to science, the international search for the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has been transformed into a political blame game.

ST ILLUSTRATION -MIEL

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 14, 2021, with the headline 'Fake news, fake people, real objectives'.
