Europe’s huge national service challenge

The Danish government has just announced that it plans to conscript women for military service. “More robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to solving defence problems such as national mobilisation and staffing our armed forces,” Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told journalists last week.

The 5.8 million-strong northern European nation is not the first to require women to serve; Norway and Sweden already do so. Nonetheless, the Danish move is indicative of a broader European trend towards the restoration of national military service.