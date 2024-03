Coming into office European Commission (EC) in 2019 President Ursula von der Leyen, a former German defence minister, had vowed to turn the EC into a “geopolitical commission”.

Her five-year tenure, which is up for renewal in 2024 as the European Union holds parliamentary polls in June, has coincided with a marked shift in attention towards Asia from a Europe that had long been fixed on itself, and on its African backyard.