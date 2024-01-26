Drowning in work, but whose fault is that?

A lawsuit that blames Goldman Sachs for work-induced stress highlights how easy it is to internalise corporate expectations.

Sarah Green Carmichael

Intense commitment is not necessarily rewarded with higher compensation. PHOTO: PEXELS
“If he felt pressure, it was self-generated; it was not imposed on him.” That was the response of Goldman Sachs Group to an employee suing the firm for damages over a stressful working environment. The statement, as quoted in legal documents filed by the firm, continues: “If he did work excessive hours, this was not because it was required or expected of him.”

The former employee bringing the suit is no newcomer to office life, but a 55-year-old London-based executive who headed the firm’s global recruiting office between 2018 and 2021.

