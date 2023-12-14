Don’t be that ‘boss from hell’ in 2024

As the new year swings open its doors, promising a fresh start and a burst of motivation, it also brings with it the daunting prospect of having to do it all over again. Bosses resolve to lead with empathy, authenticity and clarity, but often find themselves slipping back into old, bad habits that can frustrate their staff and harm their organisations.

Characteristics of good bosses are open to debate. Countless books are written on the subject every year, most of which are inconclusive. However, there are certain elements that are not open to questioning: Having a vision, a well-thought-out strategy, a working environment that is inclusive, intellectually stimulating and creative, plus a place where people are developed to their highest potential, are foundational.