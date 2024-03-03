Do you really want to find out if you’ll get Alzheimer’s?

A blood test can detect that silent damage with surprising accuracy, but there are no drugs for pre-symptomatic people.

F.D. Flam

Some doctors envision Alzheimer’s tests becoming as routine as a cholesterol workup. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 03, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Mar 03, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A few years ago, researchers made the unnerving discovery that in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease, disordered clumps of abnormal proteins had been growing for 15 or even 20 years before their diagnosis. That means these pathological-looking deposits are silently accumulating in the brains of millions of seemingly healthy individuals in their 50s and 60s.

Recently, scientists have found that a blood test can detect that silent damage with surprising accuracy. About 13 per cent of people ages 75 – 84 have Alzheimer’s disease, which means a substantial fraction of younger people ought to test positive. But are we better off knowing?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top