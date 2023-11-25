Destiny in Dubai: What are the key climate issues in COP28?

Thousands of delegates will attend the largest climate conference to date next week in Dubai. There is much at stake. In 2023, climate-related events have caused havoc around the globe, and concerns have grown about faster melting of ice caps. The Nov 30 to Dec 12 United Nations talks are a crucial chance to ramp up action. Will the talks capitulate to powerful fossil fuel interests or set the world on a safer path? The Straits Times looks at some of the top issues.

The annual Conference of the Parties (COP) brings together delegates from nearly 200 nations to try to reach key decisions on fighting climate change. This includes targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions, boost renewable energy investment and provide money to help developing countries green their economies and adapt to worsening climate impacts. But decisions have to be reached by consensus and negotiations are often fraught. Fossil fuel interests have long held back progress. So, too, has a lack of money from rich nations.