Deflect, delay and deny: How oil and gas giants are waging a PR war ahead of COP28

At a recent global energy conference in Singapore, four of the world’s top gas executives said there was an urgent need to expand supplies, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG), to meet rising energy demand and ensure energy security.

While the executives from ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and ENI acknowledged the need to cut emissions from gas production and boost green energy, their main priority was spending billions of dollars to lock in lucrative long-term revenue growth for LNG and capture new markets.