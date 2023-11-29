Deflect, delay and deny: How oil and gas giants are waging a PR war ahead of COP28

Climate change is an existential threat to fossil fuel companies. And they’re fighting back.

David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
The industry has fought a decades-long battle to water down ambitious global efforts to tackle climate change. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At a recent global energy conference in Singapore, four of the world’s top gas executives said there was an urgent need to expand supplies, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG), to meet rising energy demand and ensure energy security.

While the executives from ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and ENI acknowledged the need to cut emissions from gas production and boost green energy, their main priority was spending billions of dollars to lock in lucrative long-term revenue growth for LNG and capture new markets.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top