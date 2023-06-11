Death’s footprint on life

In land-scarce cities, burial grounds are limited. Cremation is the conventional alternative, but it has drawbacks, including its carbon footprint.

Jessica Cheam

Cemeteries are filling up faster than ever, and governments are struggling to address the urgent problem of where to put the dead. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Evan was a well-loved community cat, the gentlest of creatures that was cared for by a colleague of mine. Recently, Evan, who was 11, was involved in a car accident and sadly died. Beyond the love and comfort he offered to everyone around, what was remarkable was that Evan was among the first pets in Singapore to receive a water cremation or aquamation.

As it happened, Evan’s passing occurred just as a company called The Green Mortician received permission to launch its green pet funeral service in Singapore. Founded by wildlife rescuer Joe Kam, this is Singapore’s first pet cremation service using water instead of fire. It uses a process called alkaline hydrolysis, which involves a heated solution of water and alkaline salts to break down the body, imitating and accelerating the natural decomposition process that occurs after one is buried.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top