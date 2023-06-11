Death’s footprint on life

Evan was a well-loved community cat, the gentlest of creatures that was cared for by a colleague of mine. Recently, Evan, who was 11, was involved in a car accident and sadly died. Beyond the love and comfort he offered to everyone around, what was remarkable was that Evan was among the first pets in Singapore to receive a water cremation or aquamation.

As it happened, Evan’s passing occurred just as a company called The Green Mortician received permission to launch its green pet funeral service in Singapore. Founded by wildlife rescuer Joe Kam, this is Singapore’s first pet cremation service using water instead of fire. It uses a process called alkaline hydrolysis, which involves a heated solution of water and alkaline salts to break down the body, imitating and accelerating the natural decomposition process that occurs after one is buried.