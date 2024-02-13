Current tender process makes government contracts less accessible to SMEs

Winning government contracts is important for many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore. They present an opportunity for SMEs to diversify their revenue source, build credibility and a track record, and develop capabilities to tap new growth areas.

As at January, there were more than 600 open and 9,000 closed or awarded government procurement opportunities on Government Electronic Business (GeBIZ), the Singapore Government’s one-stop e-procurement portal. Ministry of Finance statistics show over 80 per cent of government contracts are awarded to SMEs.