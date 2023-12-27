Crunch time looms for Japan in 2024

Powerful economic headwinds and geopolitical cross-currents are converging to make 2024 a year of daunting challenges. 

William Pesek

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s party says per capita income will rise an average of 3.8 per cent on a combination of wage gains and lower taxes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After 10 years of promising to give the long-suffering Japanese “salaryman” a sizeable raise, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) claims 2024 will be the year the rubber finally hits the economic road.

In the 12 months ahead, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s party says, per capita income will rise an average of 3.8 per cent on a combination of wage gains and lower taxes. That, importantly, would have incomes advancing faster than inflation, putting Japan on track for the virtuous circle of increased demand and prosperity the LDP has been selling since 2013.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top