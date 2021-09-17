For Subscribers
Copyright reform and what it means for your wedding photos
Think carefully about those bridal bunny-ear filters. The new law is a welcome update, but there’s much for newlyweds to consider in sharing images and crediting them.
Copyright laws are not usually something that capture public attention. Changes to the Act that were passed on Monday in Parliament have a profound significance for data analytics and collective management organisations, but it is the impact on wedding photos that got people saying "I do not believe this".
Until now, couples getting hitched have owned the rights to their "Big Day" photos taken by a professional photographer.