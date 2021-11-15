Power Play

Cloud hangs over Japan-China ties as half-centenary looms

New PM Kishida's efforts to maintain a stable relationship run up against sharpening US-China rivalry as well as domestic security concerns and public opinion. &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Japan Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Japan was deciding its new imperial era name three years ago, it went for Reiwa (beautiful harmony) in a move that broke millennia of tradition: the nation's 248th era name was the first to be drawn from Japanese literature instead of Chinese classics.

The decision is emblematic of the delicate geopolitical dance between Asia's two largest economic powers, which share many similarities rooted in history such as their use of the kanji Chinese character script.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2021, with the headline 'Cloud hangs over Japan-China ties as half-centenary looms'. Subscribe
Topics: 