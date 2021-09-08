China's children are not the only ones addicted to video games
All of us should worry about the control that gaming and social media companies exert
Is it really so extreme? China's crackdown on video gaming by under-18s seems to signal another bid by the communist regime to control family life. But in the West, some parents would be mightily relieved if we had a "big brother" who was willing to play bad cop. Because we ourselves are failing.
When our youngest started primary school six years ago, I started to notice how many visiting children would ask: "Where's the console?" Not only did their faces fall when our lack of gaming equipment was revealed, but some were also reluctant to do anything else instead.