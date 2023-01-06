China’s economy in 2023: How far will the shift from politics to pragmatism go?

The end of the zero-Covid policy will be key to China’s economic fortunes this year. Signs of a reining in of political control over the private sector will also have a bearing.

Bert Hofman

With Covid-19 spiking in the past two months, and the world economy cooling off, China should be happy with 3 per cent growth in gross domestic product for the year, says the writer. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The pictures Chinese President Xi Jinping puts up on his bookshelf during his traditional New Year’s speech provide rich food for thought for China watchers. This year, the most prominent new pictures was that of President Xi with his two predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin – perhaps to assuage rumours that the unceremonious removal of Mr Hu at the closing session of the 20th Party Congress in October signalled a split in the party.

Also featured was Xi Zhongxun, Mr Xi’s father, with then President Jiang Zemin. Xi the elder was a prominent reformer under Deng Xiaoping, who piloted China’s most successful special economic zone, Shenzhen. In his speech, President Xi also lauded Mr Jiang, who died on Nov 30, for the “great legacy” he left behind, perhaps referring to the Three Represents, the notion that entrepreneurs and intellectuals can also be part of the party alongside farmers, workers and soldiers.

