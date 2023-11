It is possibly symbolic of the times that at the Bidens’ White House dinner for the visiting Prime Minister of Australia, the United States’ partner in Five Eyes, Quad and Aukus, the live music of the group B-52s was replaced by the more sedate notes of a military band.

The B-52s were invited to stay on for dinner but, given the tragedies in West Asia following Hamas’ strike on Israel, their music, which includes hit songs such as Love Shack and Rock Lobster, was deemed too upbeat, apparently.